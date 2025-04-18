101st Airborne Division Soldiers Compete in 2025 Best Ranger Competition

Fort Benning, GA – Soldiers from across the U.S. Army gathered at Fort Benning to showcase their elite skills during the 2025 Best Ranger Competition, held April 12th–14th, 2025. Among the elite competitors was 1st Lt. Paul Rose, a soldier from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who represented his unit with distinction during the grueling three-day event.

The competition, known for its physically demanding and mentally challenging events, is designed to test the endurance, tactical proficiency, and teamwork of the Army’s best Rangers.

One of the key moments in the contest was the Darby Queen Obstacle Course, which took place on April 13th at Camp Darby. The intense course is a signature challenge that pushes competitors to their limits through a combination of high climbs, rope swings, and rugged terrain navigation.

Rose, alongside his teammate, tackled the course with grit and determination, embodying the 101st’s legacy of excellence and resilience. His participation highlighted not only individual skill but also the high standards maintained by the division known as the “Screaming Eagles.”

The Best Ranger Competition, hosted annually by the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade, continues to serve as one of the Army’s premier tests of strength, skill, and endurance. The involvement of the 101st Airborne Division reinforces its reputation as a unit that produces top-tier leaders and warriors ready for any challenge.