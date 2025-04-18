APSU Softball Splits Twin Bill with Eastern Kentucky, Clinch Playoff Spot

Richmond, KY – A Macee Roberts three-run homer in extra innings led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team to a 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference victory against Eastern Kentucky in Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader; however, the Governors fell to the Colonels 11-3 at Gertrude Hood Field.

Game 1

Austin Peay 4, Eastern Kentucky 1

In a game that featured just a run from each side through the first seven innings, Austin Peay (33-9, 11-5 ASUN) secured its first win in Richmond since 2018 and snapped a four-game losing streak to Eastern Kentucky (30-12, 11-4 ASUN) with Roberts’ late, three-run blast.

After a striking out in their first plate appearance of the day, the Governors’ next four batters reached base safely. Kylie Campbell led the streak after being hit on a 2-2 count, before advancing to second on Roberts’ first of three hits of the afternoon. Sammie Shelander then battled back from a 1-2 count to earn a nine-pitch walk which loaded the bases. Sam Leski was then hit by the third pitch she faced, with Campbell scoring on the bases-loaded walk.

The Colonels’ leadoff doubled and advanced deeper into scoring position following a sacrifice bunt. A fly out to Brie Howard at center field scored the runner, with a pop up to Kiley Hinton at second base ending the inning.

Starting pitcher Samantha Miener and the defense stranded four Colonels on the bases across the next three innings, allowing just one runner to advance into scoring position. Miener then retired the Colonels in order in the bottom of the fifth but, after going down in order themselves in the top of the sixth, the Colonels loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth following a walk, single, and HBP, but a toss from Kayleigh Roper at shortstop to Leski at home brought up at force out at the plate, and Hinton then grabbed a ball in foul territory to bring up the seventh.

Following a scoreless seventh by both sides, Ashlyn Dulaney led off the top of the eighth as a pinch hitter and put a ball in left center field. Raylon Roach – who pinch ran for Dulaney – then reached second after an error by the Colonels shortstop with Campbell reaching on the fielder’s choice. Roberts then put a ball over the fence for the would-be game-winning shot.

Austin Peay State University led 4-1 following the top of the final frame, but the Eastern Kentucky loaded the bases with one out. Ashley Martin then entered into the circle and, after striking out the first batter she saw, Roper tossed a ball to Hinton at second for the final out of the game, leading to the three-run advantage.

Gov of Decision: Samantha Miener (W, 13-2), 4H, 1R, 1 ER, 3BB, 1K, 34 BF, 131 pitches

Of Note: Ashley Martin (Save No. 7), 0.2 IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1K

Game 2

Austin Peay 3, Eastern Kentucky 11

Austin Peay (33-10, 11-6 ASUN) trailed 8-0 through the first two innings following a three-run homer by the Colonels. Kayleigh Roper then led off the third with a single and advanced to third following a steal and ground out, respectively. Roberts then put a ball over the fence for her second home run of the series to cut the deficit to 8-2.

The Governors continued to cut into the deficit following Katie Raper’s 11th homer of the season, a solo shot to deep, center field; however, the Colonels answered Raper’s homer with a score of their own in the bottom of the fourth and then put up a pair of scores in the bottom of the fifth to force the run-rule victory.

Gov of Decision: Emberly Nichols (L, 7-5), 5H, 7R, 4ER, 1BB, 14BF, 45 pitches

Box Score

With the win, the Austin Peay State University clinched a spot in the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Softball Championship for the third time in as many seasons as a league affiliate.

The Governors’ win, their 33rd of the season, is tied for the second most in program history. That 33-win total is tied with Stanfill’s first season in Clarksville in 2019.

APSU improved to 3-1 in extra-inning games following Game 1’s victory.

With Katie Raper’s home run in Game 2 – her 11th of the season – she moved into sole possession of seventh in a single season and moved into a tie for the 19th-most in a career.

Macee Roberts‘ two homers today are her seventh and eighth of the season. It also marked the first time she hit a home run in back-to-back games in her career.

