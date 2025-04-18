Mahaffey Middle School Honors Military Kids with Resiliency-Focused Field Day

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell’s Mahaffey Middle School celebrated The Month of the Military Child with a Resiliency Field Day designed for their students. The event focused on building skills crucial for navigating the unique challenges faced by military families, offering a supportive and engaging environment for students to thrive.

The field day led by Mahaffey’s Principal, counselors, school liaison officer, and the Ready & Resilient Performance Center, featured eight interactive stations. Each station was carefully crafted to foster essential life skills – teamwork, effective communication, a growth mindset, and mindfulness – all vital components of building resilience.

Soldiers from the 426th and 626th Light Support Battalions, 101st Sustainment Brigade, volunteered their time to support the activities, serving as positive role models and bridging the gap between the school and the Fort Campbell units.

April is officially designated as Month of the Military Child, a time set aside to honor the sacrifices made not only by service members, but also by their families. It’s a period to recognize the incredible strength and adaptability demonstrated by children who navigate a life often marked by frequent moves, parental deployments, and the emotional complexities that come with military life. This year’s Resiliency Field Day directly addressed this theme, aiming to equip students with the tools they need to flourish despite these challenges.

“The field day was designed to provide hands-on practice of resilience skills and celebrate our military-connected students,” explained Principal Alissa Richards. “We recognize the amount of resilience they need as they overcome many of the barriers that they have.” She acknowledged the unique stressors faced by these students, emphasizing the school’s commitment to providing a supportive environment.

The stations weren’t simply recreational; they were the culmination of resilience training provided throughout the day. Katie Tover, a performance expert from Fort Campbell’s Ready and Resilient office, explained. “A lot of them are team building tasks, the kids have built their resiliency skills, and this is a chance for them to apply it in a fun and interactive way.”

Sixth grader Joe Gary shared, “Teamwork is cool because it allows you to get more connected with people and work with others better. If you can’t communicate well, then you can’t work well with others.” His classmate, Carson Snyder, nodded in agreement, “Today I learned that teamwork helps with a lot of stuff, and you can use teamwork for anything.”

The event was also about creating a sense of community and belonging Principal Richards stated, “The Resiliency Field Day is about helping our kids grow and thrive, equipping them with the tools they need to succeed academically and personally. It’s a celebration of their strength and potential, and a reminder that they are supported by a caring community.”