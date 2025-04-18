Walmart Donates 100 Easter Baskets to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital

Nashville, TN – Walmart spread Easter cheer by donating 100 Easter baskets to patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. – Walmart spread Easter cheer by donating 100 Easter baskets to patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“We appreciate the opportunity to support Monroe Carell to bring the joy of Easter to the patients and their families they serve,” said Wade Hunt, Walmart Nashville market manager. “Walmart and our associates in Middle Tennessee are passionate about giving back to the community while providing convenient and affordable access to Easter essentials for any celebration.”

coloring books , stickers and colorful décor perfectly curated for pediatric patients. Local Walmart representatives delivered the Easter baskets to Monroe Carell on Tuesday, April 15th. The festive baskets were filled with a variety of springandperfectly curated for pediatric patients.

“We are so incredibly grateful to Walmart for its ongoing generosity—this spring and throughout the year—to support our patients and families during their time in the hospital,” said Meg Rush, M.D., MMHC, president of Monroe Carell. “Thank you to the team members who worked to make this donation possible and for helping bring smiles to the children we serve.”

under $20 and under $40 . Both Easter baskets are filled to the brim with on-trend toys, accessories and delicious candy to curate a colorful and cute basket on any budget. Walmart is making it egg-stra easy for Middle Tennesseans to build an amazing and affordable Easter basket this season, offering two one-click baskets forand. Both Easter baskets are filled to the brim with on-trend toys, accessories and delicious candy to curate a colorful and cute basket on any budget.

online or on the Walmart app. Middle Tennesseans can get all their Easter essentials with Walmart’s full suite of fast and flexible pickup and delivery options, including Express Delivery,or on the Walmart app.

About Walmart? Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better—anytime and anywhere—in stores, online and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at? facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at? twitter.com/walmart and on LinkedIn at? linkedin.com/company/walmart . Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting?, on Facebook at?, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at?and on LinkedIn at?