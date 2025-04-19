APSU Invests $51K in Campus-Wide AI Training Initiative

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has announced a strategic $51,000 investment in artificial intelligence training and integration across campus, following Board of Trustees approval on April 11th, 2025.

This initiative will support comprehensive AI education programs for students, faculty and staff as part of the university’s commitment to preparing graduates for an AI-driven workforce.

The investment establishes a three-phased strategic approach that aligns with Tennessee’s AI initiatives while supporting the university’s “Experience Austin Peay ” strategic plan:

Faculty Focus – Implementation of structured training programs to help faculty understand, explore and integrate AI tools into curriculum and teaching practices.

Staff Focus – Training to implement AI in workplace environments to support student success in a structured, risk-aware environment.

Student Focus – Development of certification programs that enhance student skills and increase employment outcomes.

“This investment exemplifies Austin Peay State University’s commitment to preparing our campus community for the technological evolution reshaping our workforce,” said APSU President Mike Licari . “By adopting a strategic approach to AI integration, we’re positioning our students and the university to thrive in an AI-enhanced future.”

The initiative includes professional development courses, instructor training, licensing for specialized learning and an AI symposium in late 2025. The university will use a “train the trainer” model to maximize campus impact.

“Austin Peay State University is adopting a proactive approach to AI that aligns with Tennessee’s vision to lead the global data economy,” said Dannelle F. W. Whiteside, vice president for Legal Affairs and Organizational Strategy. “This program will assist our faculty in incorporating AI tools into their teaching, empower our staff to leverage AI in supporting student success and provide our students with industry-relevant certifications to enhance their job market competitiveness.”

The initiative responds to rapid AI growth. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center, 40% of small businesses use generative AI, up from 23% a year ago. The Clarksville-Nashville corridor is poised for growth in AI-related industries like agriculture, transportation, healthcare and data science.

A recent campus survey by APSU’s AI Task Force identified specific needs across the university. While most respondents were familiar with common AI tools, they reported challenges, including keeping up with rapidly evolving technology and accessing enterprise-level AI platforms. Survey participants expressed a strong interest in training focused on AI’s effective and ethical use in teaching and administrative tasks.

The first phase will begin immediately, with the AI symposium tentatively scheduled for October 2025. Future phases will include expanded training options and campus-wide AI licensing.

Austin Peay State University’s College of Business recently introduced a new AI concentration in its Master of Business Administration program . Dr. Amye Melton, the program’s director, emphasized that “technology continues to change the way we do business, and it’s critical for our students to have the skills and experience to integrate AI effectively and responsibly into the professional workplace.”