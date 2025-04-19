APSU Softball Breaks Home Run Record in 6-4 Loss to Eastern Kentucky

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team set the single-season home run record after putting three balls over the fence, but dropped its Atlantic Sun Conference series finale to Eastern Kentucky, 6-4, at Gertrude Hood Field.

Kylie Campbell led Austin Peay (33-11, 11-7 ASUN) with a pair of home runs – the first multi-home run game of her career – with her first coming in the top of the first inning to five the Governors a quick, 1-0 lead.

Samantha Miener retired Eastern Kentucky (32-12, 13-4 ASUN) in order in the bottom of the frame. After the Governors’ offense went down in five pitches, the Colonels tied the game in the bottom of the second with their leadoff hitter reaching base on a fielder’s choice.

Kayliegh Roper led off the APSU-half of the third with a single and stole second before being brought across the plate by Campbell’s second home run in as many trips to the plate.

APSU’s 3-1 lead held until the bottom of the of the fifth EKU scored on a pair of two-out, RBI singles followed by a three-run home run.

Brie Howard then muscled one over the fence for the record-breaking home run and to cut into EKU’s advantage, but three-straight strikeouts ended the Govs’ scoring opportunities in the inning.

Campbell reached on a single in the top of the seventh, but APSU’s final two batters went down swinging, resulting in the two-run loss.

Gov of Decision: Ashley Martin (L, 10-3), 2.2 IP, 5H, 5R, 5ER, 1BB, 2K, 57 pitches

Box Score Bullets

With its third home run, Austin Peay set the single-season home run record with 62 this season.

Kylie Campbell’s two home runs marked her first-career multi-homer game. It also moved her to 19th all-time in single season home runs (8), and 17th in career home runs (12).

Kylie Campbell also became the eighth player in program history to record 100 RBI and 100 runs in an APSU career.

Brie Howard’s home run was her seventh of the season and the 15th of her career, moving her into a tie for 15th all-time.

