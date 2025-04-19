Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 19th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing sidewalk and crosswalk improvements on SR 12.

On April 21st through April 23rd from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for replacing sidewalk along Riverside Drive (SR 12) intersections between Commerce Street to College Street.

Resurfacing on SR 12 from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

On April 21st through April 23rd from 8:00am until 5:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for thermoplastic placement and snowplowable markers installation (MM 19.75 – 23.78).

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

Montgomery County – SR 238

Pavement repair.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be various lane closures along SR 238 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 8.25).

Davidson County – I-24

Resurfacing.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane to apply texture coating (MM 53 – 57).

Davidson County – I-40

TVA crossing replacement.

LOOK AHEAD: 4/27, 6:00am – 9:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock to replace aerial crossing near MM 193.5.

Harpeth River bridge repair.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will mobile operations in both directions on I-40 for roadway maintenance as needed (MM 194 – 196).

I-40/12th Avenue bridge repair.

4/21 – 4/23, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 westbound under 12th Avenue for bridge construction. there will also be a lane closure on the I-40 westbound merge ramp to I-65 southbound for milling and paving.



Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

4/21 – 4/23, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be alternating double right lane closures on I-40 in both directions for striping and removing the barrier walls.



Median cleaning on I-40 at MM 196 and working east.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, Inside shoulder closure only.

Davidson County – I-40 and I-440

Digital sign replacement.

LOOK AHEAD: 4/24, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a double right lane closure on I-40 eastbound for digital messaging sign replacement (MM 205.2 – 207.2). there will also be rolling roadblocks in place.

Davidson County – I-65

Overhead sign installation.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be daytime inside shoulder closures on I-65 northbound for overhead sign footing installation, temporary barrier wall installation, and guardrail installation (MM 79.8).

Davidson County – I-440

Pavement repair.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be mobile operations at Hillsboro Road to I-440 eastbound to complete striping (MM 3).

Vegetation removal.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be right shoulder closures to remove vegetation on the soundwalls of I-440. This operation will be mobile when possible.

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for paving and construction work.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent ramp closures at Rivergate Parkway, Long Hollow Pike, and 31W for pavement work.

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Hickman County and Humphreys County – I-40

Fiber installation.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be temporary right lane closures in both directions on I-40 for fiber installation for the Intelligent Transportation System. One lane will always remain open (MM 148 – 150).

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Robertson County – SR 76

Intersection improvements.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures along SR 76 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 14.8 – 15.5).

Tennessee Department of Transportation

