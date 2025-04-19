78.9 F
Clarksville
Saturday, April 19, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Respond to Serious Crash on Ashland City Road Near Appleton’s...
News

Clarksville Police Respond to Serious Crash on Ashland City Road Near Appleton’s Harley-Davidson

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At approximately 11:09am, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on Ashland City Road (41A Bypass), near Appleton’s Harley-Davidson.

The southbound lanes of 41A are currently shut down due to the crash. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared and reopened.

The condition of the motorcyclist is currently unknown. CPD’s Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have been notified and are en route to process the scene.

No additional information is available for release at this time.

Previous article
Clarksville P&R Mad Hatter’s Family Event
Next article
Spring Savings: Gas Prices Continue Downward Trend Heading Into Summer
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information