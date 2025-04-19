70.6 F
Clarksville
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Clarksville P&R Mad Hatter’s Family Event

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Penny Greene, part-time Queen of Hearts and full-time Events Planning Specialist with Clarksville Parks and Recreation recently hosted The Family Formal – Mad Hatter Edition at Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

“We’re taking everybody down the rabbit hole tonight,” Greene said. “At 5:30pm we’ll start with a pasta buffet dinner. We have local magician Russ Nowack doing roaming magic at 6:00pm. He will then do a dinner magic show, and At 6:30pm all the activities begin and the dance floor will be open. We will continue the party until 8:00pm.”

140 tickets were sold for this new-to-Clarksville event that had lots of food, entertainment and activities for families to enjoy.

“Everyone can color teacups, make ‘drink me’ potions, learn how to create bracelets and more,” Greene said. “We want everyone to have fun and tear it up on the dance floor. We also have supporters/participants here from Nurture House Group, GSA Middle Tennessee, and TKO – The Kindness Objective. We’ve had a great time planning this. We’re expecting a really good turnout. It’s only going to get better as the night goes on.”

