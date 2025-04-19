Nashville Sounds Smash Three Homers, Roll Past Charlotte Knights 10-4 to Clinch Series Win

Charlotte, NC – The Nashville Sounds earned their second consecutive series win with a 10-4 victory over Charlotte on Saturday night. Bruce Zimmermann picked up his first win of the season after spinning 5.2 IP with three runs allowed. Daz Cameron sparked a five-run second inning with a grand slam, one of three extra base hits on the night out of Nashville’s leadoff hitter.

The scoring began with a run in the top of the first inning. Cameron legged out a double to start the game and plated the first run as Jared Oliva collected the first of his three RBI for the game with a single. Zimmermann navigated a one-out bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the first inning without allowing a run to send the bats back to work.

Nashville capitalized on their bases-loaded situation with Cameron hitting the first grand slam of the season for Nashville on a 0-1 pitch. Oliva capped the five-run inning with his third home run of the series. Three singles in the top of the third helped the Sounds regain their six-run cushion after a solo shot off Zimmermann in the second.

The Sounds scrapped together another pair of runs in the sixth. The first via a bases-loaded walk, and the second on an Ernesto Martinez Jr. sac fly. Zimmermann’s night came to an end after 88 pitches and two outs in the bottom of the sixth.

All three of the Knights runs earned off Zimmermann came via solo homers. Jesus Liranzo worked an inning-plus of scoreless ball on two hits. Evan McKendry worked the final two innings for the Sounds, also allowing two hits, but one earned run.

Jorge Alfaro’s solo home run in the top of the ninth was the Sounds final run, giving them the 10-4 win as McKendry closed the ninth with two strikeouts.

The Nashville Sounds will go for their fifth win of the series on Sunday to bring an end to the six-game road trip. RHP Elvin Rodriguez will make his first appearance with Nashville as he gets the start against RHP Chirs Rodriguez (0-2, 4.85 ERA) and the Knights. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm CT.