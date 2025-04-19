Tennessee After Dark: Starry Skies and Scenic Nights Await

Nashville, TN – Tennessee’s stunning scenery is written in the stars, inviting visitors to explore the state’s natural beauty after dark. Tennessee is home to one-of-a-kind landscapes, attractions and outdoor allure which aren’t limited to daytime adventure.

From scenic vistas and hiking trails to campsites and planetariums, a universe of possibilities awaits under a blanket of glittering stars.

Obed Wild & Scenic River National Park along the Cumberland Plateau offers an other-worldly experience with unobscured views of stars and constellations, which are particularly magical at Lilly Bluff Overlook. Visitors have been known to feel as if they can reach out and literally touch the night sky. Certified by the International Dark Sky Association as an official International Dark Sky Park, the area offers year-round astronomy and dark sky interpretive programs supported by ORION Astronomy Club and the Knoxville Observers.

The Tennessee Night Sky Trail recently announced nine stops dedicated to the exploration of wide-open spaces after dark. Stargazers and outdoor enthusiasts alike can enjoy an array of different astronomical activities ranging from hiking trails, scenic overlooks, and a planetarium, dotting iconic landscapes in Northeastern Tennessee including the Appalachian Trail and Roan Mountain. Several locations on the Tennessee Night Sky Trail are ADA Accessible with wheelchair accessibility.

Cosmic wonders await in Jamestown at Pickett CCC Memorial State Park – the first Southeastern state park to be designated as a Silver-tier International Dark Sky Park. The park offers a celestial haven for stargazing enthusiasts, hosting star parties throughout the year. The area is also home to an astronomy field, open year-round to night skywatchers.

Another night-time necessity along the Cumberland Plateau is Fall Creek Falls State Park. The park hosts astronomy weekends and star-viewing parties, offering visitors a front-row seat to the wonders of the cosmos. Astronomical aficionados can see glimpses of galaxies, planets, and constellations through telescopic lenses and brush up on their astronomical knowledge. Back on Earth, visitors can extend their stay with overnight cabin reservations and campsites for a peaceful night’s sleep after celestial exploration.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park also offers unforgettable nighttime adventure. Transforming the park after dark, limited light pollution brings a newfound peace to the Smokies, particularly at one popular spot for stargazing, Newfound Gap Trailhead. At over 6,000 feet above sea level, the elevation makes it a must-see destination for astronomy enthusiasts.

One can stroll with the stars at Harrison Bay State Park just a short drive from Chattanooga. The Star Walk, installed by the Barnard Astronomical Society offers a self-guided trail of everyday effects of the universe. The park also offers stellar sunset views over Chickamauga Lake.

At Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport, visitors can enjoy the magic of the night sky, peering through two different observatory telescopes. Free to the public, solar viewing and night viewing sessions are available throughout the year. Stargazers can also completely immerse themselves in the night sky at their cutting-edge planetarium.

Visitors can explore more of the cosmos from the comfort of the indoors at Sharpe Planetarium at the MoSH (Memphis Museum of Science & History). The attraction offers a 4,000 square foot screen, completely immersing guests in a projection of star fields, constellations, and patterns using both sight and sound.

