Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for April 20th–24th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – The upcoming week in Clarksville-Montgomery County will bring a mix of warm temperatures and off-and-on rain chances, especially through the early part of the week.

After a sunny start to the weekend, increasing cloud cover and showers will make their way in Sunday night through Monday. Midweek looks relatively dry with only slight chances of showers, before a more unsettled pattern develops again Thursday into Thursday night.

Sunday will be partly sunny with warm temperatures climbing to a high near 85 degrees. Winds will come from the south at 5 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph, making for a breezy afternoon.

Clouds will increase Sunday night ahead of an approaching weather system. Showers are likely, mainly after 4:00am, with a 70% chance of precipitation and rainfall amounts possibly reaching up to half an inch. Winds remain out of the south at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. The overnight low will be around 65 degrees.

Monday will be wet, with widespread showers and possibly a thunderstorm throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler than Sunday, with a high near 75. South southwest winds around 10 mph may gust up to 20 mph. Rain chances are high at 80%.

Rain chances taper off Monday night with just a 20% chance of showers before 1:00am. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a low around 54 degrees. Winds will shift and weaken, becoming calm after starting out from the west southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday offers only a slight 20% chance of showers, primarily in the morning. The day will otherwise be partly sunny with a high near 77. Winds will be calm early, becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday night will be quiet and dry under partly cloudy skies. Expect a low around 55 degrees and calm winds throughout the evening.

A 20% chance of showers enters the forecast again on Wednesday afternoon. Overall, it will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high near 82 degrees. Winds will be calm in the morning, turning east near 5 mph by the afternoon.

A few showers or thunderstorms may develop late Wednesday night, with a 30% chance of precipitation after 1:00am. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will fall to around 59 degrees. Winds will come from the east southeast at 5 mph before becoming calm overnight.

Thursday brings a better chance for unsettled weather, with a 50% chance of showers and some afternoon thunderstorms. Still, expect partly sunny skies and a high near 82 degrees during breaks in the rain.

Rain and thunderstorms remain possible Thursday night, with a 40% chance of precipitation. The sky will stay mostly cloudy, and overnight temperatures will hold around 64 degrees.

As the week progresses, be prepared for changing weather conditions and keep an umbrella handy through Thursday. While warmer and sunnier breaks are expected, scattered rain and thunderstorms may pop up mid-to-late week. Be sure to monitor forecasts for updates, especially if you have outdoor plans.