Sunday, April 20, 2025
Clarksville Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Purple Heart Parkway

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:38pm on the Purple Heart Parkway at Jordan Road. One of the vehicles involved has rolled over.

As a result of the crash, all eastbound lanes of the Purple Heart Parkway are shut down, and only one westbound lane remains open. The status of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Motorists are strongly advised to seek an alternate route while the roadway is being cleared.

