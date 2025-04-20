Marsha Blackburn Report: Celebrating the Joy of Easter

Washington, D.C. – As you spend time with your family and friends during Holy Week, I encourage you to reflect on the blessings the Lord has given us and the freedoms that we exercise every single day.

As I join my family in this celebration, I extend my heartfelt wishes to you and your loved ones to have a blessed Easter, filled with the peace and grace of this sacred season. He is risen. Alleluia!

Weekly Rundown

This week, I sent a letter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) President Jeffrey Balser regarding reports that VUMC has begun concealing its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs instead of fully complying with President Donald J. Trump’s executive action to end wasteful DEI programs in educational institutions. Read more here.

Yesterday, I attended the Sumner and Macon County Special Olympics Games and gave out awards to the winners of the track and field events. It was great to watch the competitions and see the heartwarming excitement on their faces!

I joined Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Director Patrick Sheehan this week in visiting the recovery center at the McNairy County Agricultural Event Center and surveying damage sites. We are so grateful to TEMA for taking the time to join us and for their hard work on behalf of the Tennesseans impacted by the storms this month in McNairy County. This recovery wouldn’t be possible without the local officials, non-profit organizations, law enforcement officers, and volunteers who have stepped up to the plate to help their neighbors and their community. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Last week I introduced the bipartisan NO FAKES Act to protect the voice and visual likenesses of individuals and creators from the proliferation of digital replicas created without their consent. Tennessee’s creative community is recognized around the globe, and the NO FAKES Act would help protect these individuals from the misuse and abuse of generative AI by holding those responsible for deepfake content to account. Read more here.

Since Inauguration Day, the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has identified $155 billion in potential savings for the American people. These efforts to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse aim to responsibly steward taxpayer dollars and ensure the nation’s financial stability for future generations. Despite this, Democrats and media allies have criticized President Trump’s push for accountable government spending. Read more about this in my weekly column here.