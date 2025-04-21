75.7 F
Clarksville
Monday, April 21, 2025
Clarksville Police Respond to Serious Motorcycle Crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At approximately 3:07pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway (76 Connector) near Economy Drive.

As a result of the crash, the southbound lanes of MLK Parkway have been reduced to one lane, causing significant traffic congestion in the area. One northbound lane of MLK Parkway has been shut down as well.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes until the scene is cleared and the roadway is fully reopened.

The condition of the motorcyclist is currently unknown; however, they are being transported by LifeFlight to Nashville for medical treatment.

No additional details are available for release at this time.

