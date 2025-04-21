Nashville Sounds’ Daz Cameron Named International League Player of the Week After Monster Week at the Plate

Nashville, TN – Minor League Baseball announced today that Nashville outfielder Daz Cameron has been named International League Player of the Week for April 15-20. Cameron played in five games against the Charlotte Knights and hit .435 (10-for-23) with six extra-base hits, 12 RBI, and an OPS of 1.351.

Cameron ended the week tied for second in extra-base hits in the International League including home runs in consecutive games on Saturday and Sunday. His four doubles were tied for second in the League as were his 12 RBI, 20 total bases, and 10 hits.

He was tied for sixth in SLG (.870), and his OPS (1.351) was the sixth highest. He finished the series not only among International League leaders, but also all of Triple-A. He was tied for second in RBI and XBH, finished tied for third in doubles, and was tied for fourth in hits and total bases.

He had at least one RBI in all five games played and posted back-to-back four RBI games in the final two games of the series including the first Nashville grand slam of the season on Saturday night.