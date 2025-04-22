Austin Peay State University Softball Set for Wednesday Clash at Tennessee Tech

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team hits the road for a midweek contest against longtime foe Tennessee Tech in a Wednesday 4:00pm midweek at the Tech Softball Field in Cookeville, Tennessee.

Last time out Austin Peay (33-11) took the first game of the three-game series at ASUN Gold Division-leader Eastern Kentucky before dropping Game 2 and a 6-4 decision to the Colonels in Saturday’s rubber match.

The Governors are led by one of the nation’s premier offensive units, which leads the ASUN and ranks Top 35 nationally in home runs (62, 21st), slugging percentage (.550, 23rd), RBI per game (6.3, 25th) and runs per game (6.7, 26th).

Senior utility Kylie Campbell leads the APSU Govs’ offense with 54 hits, six triples, 99 RBI, a .397 batting average, and .728 slugging percentage, and .485 on-base percentage. Two weeks ago against North Alabama, Campbell became the first player in program history with at least 50 hits across four different seasons, while this past weekend in Richmond, Kentucky, she had her first multi-homer game and became the eighth player in program history to record 100 RBI and 100 runs across an APSU career.

In the finale against the Colonels, Brie Howard also notched APSU’s program-record 62nd home runs of the season. The sophomore outfielder is one of 11 Govs to put a ball over the fence this season and one of seven with at least five homers thus far. Sophomore Katie Raper leads the Governors’ home run barrage with 11 this season across 39 starts at right field, while Sam Leski has notched 10 in her 44 starts at catcher.

Tennessee Tech (16-28) is coming off a 1-2 series loss against Southeast Missouri in Cookeville, coming away with a 6-5 victory in Saturday’s finale. The Golden Eagles are led by Abby Shoulders’ 43 hits thus far, while Sydney Kirby is second on the team with 39 hits and has a team-best 16 doubles.

Series History

Austin Peay State University is 30-75 all-time against Tennessee Tech in a series that dates back to the first season of Governors softball in 1986.

After going 1-53 against the Golden Eagles from April 1991 to March 2012, the Governors took three wins against TTU from then until 2016. And, since 2017, the Govs have won 11 of the last 12, including a 5-2 win in Clarksville last season (4/24/24).

APSU is 13-41 against TTU in Cookeville but have won five-straight against the Golden Eagles in Cookeville.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The home finale and Senior Weekend. The Austin Peay State University softball team hosts Central Arkansas in its finale home weekend of 2025, Friday-Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park. APSU opens the series against the Bears with a Friday 5:00pm contest followed by first pitches Saturday and Sunday at 1:00pm. Following Sunday’s finale, the APSU will recognize its eight seniors.