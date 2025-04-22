Nashville Sounds Drop Series Opener in extras against Durham Bulls 4-2

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds began the series against the Durham Bulls with a 4-2 extra innings loss on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Brewers no. 4-rated prospect Jacob Misiorowski spun his first quality start of the year and the first from a Sounds’ starter this season as he worked six scoreless frames.

Misiorowski started the night with the first of his eight strikeouts by retiring the Bulls leadoff hitter with his only looking strikeout of the outing. He added one more strikeout in the second and worked around his lone hit by inducing an inning-ending double play before another strikeout in the third as part of a 1-2-3 inning.

The right-hander struck out two in the fourth as he pitched around the only walk he issued to get through four innings without allowing a baserunner to reach scoring position. He tallied a pair of strikeouts in the fifth and got his eighth and final strikeout to start the sixth as he ended his outing, retiring the final nine batters he faced.

After managing two hits, two walks, and a hit batter through their first four trips to the plate and leaving them all stranded, the Sounds broke through in the fifth. Reigning International League Player of the Week, Daz Cameron, broke the scoreless tie with a solo home run off Durham starter Ian Seymour with one out in the inning. Cameron made it a three-hit night and added his second RBI with a single to score Jimmy Herron who doubled to lead off the home half of the seventh.

Easton McGee took over on the mound for Nashville and retired each of the three batters Durham sent to the plate in the inning. The right-hander saw the Bulls cut the lead in half with a leadoff walk and RBI triple to start the eighth.

Misiorowski’s bid for a decision came to an end as the Bulls knotted things up with a RBI double two batters later. Jesus Liranzo relieved McGee and retired consecutive batters to leave the potential go-ahead run stranded on third base. Liranzo faced the minimum in the ninth with the help of the second double play turned by Nashville to help erase a leadoff single.

Nashville put the leadoff runner aboard in the ninth, but the second caught stealing of the game and consecutive outs sent the Sounds to their fourth extra innings game of the season. Sam McWilliams took over on the mound and the Bulls pieced together two hits and a pair of runs off the right-hander to take their first lead of the game.

With Cameron starting on second for Nashville, Oliver Dunn drew a leadoff walk to start the bottom of the 10th and sent each of the next three batters to the plate to serve as the potential winning run. Evan Reifert proceeded to collect three straight strikeouts as the Sounds left the tying runs aboard.

Nashville will look to even the series on Wednesday night with RHP Carlos Rodriguez (2-0, 1.40 ERA) scheduled to face off against RHP Logan Workman (3-0, 1.80 ERA) and the Bulls. First pitch from First Horizon Park is scheduled for 6:35pm.