REAL ID Enforcement Begins May 7th—Is Your License Ready?

AAANashville, TN – In less than a month, your driver’s license may not be an acceptable form of identification for boarding a domestic flight. That is, unless your license is REAL ID compliant.

Beginning May 7th, U.S. travelers will be required to have a REAL ID or other acceptable form of identification to board domestic flights.

“It’s important to get your REAL ID now, especially if you plan to travel this summer,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The REAL ID deadline has been extended several times in the past, but that likely won’t happen again. So, don’t wait until the last minute to get your REAL ID, or you may encounter a long line at the DMV.”

What is REAL ID?

In 2005, Congress passed the REAL ID Act in effort to fight terrorism and reduce identity fraud by strengthening the integrity and security of State-issued driver licenses and ID cards. REAL ID is a driver’s license or other form of state-issued driver’s license or identification card that meets the minimum-security standards set forth by the federal government.

Is my License REAL ID Compliant?

REAL ID-compliant cards will have of one of the following markings on the upper top portion of the card. If the card does not have one of these markings, it is not REAL ID-compliant and won’t be accepted as proof of identity to board a commercial aircraft.

Tennessee REAL ID

How to Apply for a REAL ID

To become REAL ID compliant for the first time, you must go in-person to a state-approved office. Visit www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/real-id.html to find a location near you.

Review additional FAQs from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s REAL ID webpage.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.
 
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
 
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.
