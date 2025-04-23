101st Airborne Soldiers Fire Forward with Next Gen Weapons in Groundbreaking Live-Fire Drill

Fort Campbell, KY – In Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Soldiers from 101st Airborne Division (Air assault), 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team (MBCT) recently conducted a Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise (CALFEX), utilizing the M7 rifle and M250 automatic rifle — marking a critical step in validating the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) platform.

Designed to replace the long-serving M4 and M249, NGSW brings new assurance to reshape small-unit tactics with enhanced range, improved lethality, and advanced optics. The CALFEX set a high-tempo environment to assess the system’s performance under realistic conditions with combined arms elements, including dismounted infantry, aviation, and indirect fire support.

“My first impression was how reliable the M7 was — we didn’t experience any malfunctions throughout the entire CALFEX,” said Staff Sgt. Caleb Harris, serving as a Platoon Sergeant from 2nd Battalion 327th Infantry Regiment – “No Slack.” “That level of performance gave us the confidence to push the weapon to its limits,” he added.

This reliability allowed teams to maintain tempo throughout training, adjusting fire and maneuver without the disruptions commonly associated with older platforms. Additionally, fire teams explored new bounding techniques and sectors of fire, ensuring the improved stopping power of the M7 and M250 was effectively applied in both offense and defense. These tactical evolutions highlight the importance of early and continuous integration of emerging capabilities into mission planning at the lowest echelons.

The enhanced range and improved ergonomics of the M7 allowed for greater flexibility in small-unit leadership and fire team control. “As team leader, I was able to direct my guys to engage targets at extended distances while taking a brief tactical pause myself — not off the line completely, but just enough to reposition and get more accurate shots from better cover,” said Spc. Brandon Horvath, 1st Battalion 506th Infantry Regiment “Red Currahee.”

He emphasized the rifle’s design contributed directly to improved combat flow, especially in high-pressure scenarios. “I really like the side-charging handle. Internally, with the buffer system, it’s a lot easier for me to charge the weapon from the side when repositioning — it just makes transitions smoother,” said Horvath.

NGSW’s integration into team-level tactics reinforced the need for adaptable employment strategies, particularly in open terrain or against fortified positions by giving Soldiers the ability to shape the battlefield from a distance.

Spc. Tristan Mann, 2-327, observed the practical benefits of increased range during tactical movements. “Being able to engage from farther out gave us more control over the fight. It changed how we moved, when we closed in, and how we set our fields of fire,” he said.

Cpt. Evan Myers from 1st Battalion 327th Infantry Regiment “Bulldogs,” highlighted a new level of control and effectiveness with the M250 during the exercise. “The 250 has semi, which makes it easier to control a single shot or two rounds instead of doing 6-8 rounds,” he noted. “The suppressor reduces the muzzle flash, which is a huge advantage for maintaining concealment in low-light engagements.” His observations further emphasize how the system enhances both precision and survivability on the modern battlefield.

While the NGSW’s firepower and ergonomics were widely praised, Soldiers also noted the importance of evaluating how the system integrates with current loadouts and sustainment practices.

The M7’s slightly increased weight compared to the M4 — particularly when paired with the larger 6.8mm magazines. “It definitely feels a bit heavier on the kit, especially once you’re carrying a full combat load,” said Mann. “But the extra weight didn’t slow us down — if anything, it made every shot count more.”

Despite the strong initial impressions, leaders recognize time and sustained training are essential to fully validate the weapon system’s long-term value. “The more time we get to train with it, the more we will get to see how it really works,” said 1st Sgt. William Melko from 1-327INF “Bulldogs.”

His comments reflect a balanced perspective shared by many senior leaders: while the NGSW shows great promise, true validation will only come with sustained exposure, data, and experience across formations.



The integration of the NGSW into the CALFEX marked a significant milestone in the Army’s ongoing modernization efforts. Across planning, employment, execution, and sustainment, the M7 and M250 proved to be reliable, lethal, and tactically transformative. Looking ahead, 1MBCT is preparing for its upcoming rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, where the NGSW will be further implemented and evaluated in a simulated operational environment.



This continued use will provide valuable forward feedback. Exercises like this ensure the system is not only technologically sound but also operationally effective under realistic combat conditions