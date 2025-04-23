APSU Beach Volleyball Set for First Postseason Run Under Coach Michael Hobson

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team prepares for its first Atlantic Sun Conference Beach Volleyball Championship under head coach Michael Hobson, beginning with a Thursday 9:00am match against top-seeded and No. 14 Stetson at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Alabama.

Austin Peay (3-20) enters the postseason as the No. 8 seed. It is led by its top pairing of Grace Austin and Jordan Morris, who have captured seven wins while exclusively playing from the No. 1 position this season. Gabriella MacKenzie and Bailey Lasater follow the pairing with six wins thus far, with five coming from the No. 4 spot.

The two-time reigning ASUN Champions, Stetson enters the ASUN Championship as the No. 1 seed and the 14th ranked team in the country. This season, the Hatters have topped nationally-ranked opponents in No. 14 Florida International, No. 14 Florida Atlantic, and No. 19 North Florida. The Hatters also have been ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 Poll for 98-straght weeks.

With an upset of the Hatters, Austin Peay State University would face the winner of fourth-seeded North Alabama and fifth-seeded Jacksonville on Friday at 9:00am. With a loss, the Governors would be placed in the elimination bracket where they would face the loser of North Alabama and Jacksonville’s match on, Thursday at 3:00pm.

