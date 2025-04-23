Erica Scutt Makes APSU History as ASUN Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Jacksonville, FL – For the first time in program history, an Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf student-athlete has been named the Atlantic Sun Conference Scholar Athlete of the Year, with Erica Scutt claiming the league’s highest academic honor, Tuesday. Scutt and Jillian Breedlove also both earned Third-Team All-ASUN honors.

A senior marketing major with a 3.94 grade-point average, Scutt, also named to the Academic All-ASUN Team, is set to graduate from Austin Peay State University in May 2025.

She has been named a Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar in all three years (2022, 2023, & 2024) of her collegiate career and was a 2024 Collegiate Sports Communicators Academic All-District selection. Scutt is the first Austin Peay State University women’s golfer to earn Academic All-ASUN Team recognition.

On the course, Scutt was second on the team with a 75.61 scoring average and tied for the team lead with six rounds at even or under par last season. Scutt also recorded a counting score for the team in 25 of the 28 rounds she played during her senior campaign.

Scutt was the Governors’ top finisher in a team-best four events this season while posting a 571-241-19 record against the field, which was good for a .700 winning percentage as an individual. Scutt also totaled five top-10 finishes, three top-five finishes, and a 1-0 match-play record this season.

This is Scutt’s third-consecutive All-ASUN Honor after earning First Team in 2024 and Second Team in 2023. Additionally, Scutt was a 2022 All-Ohio Valley Conference selection as a freshman.

An ASUN All-Freshman Team selection last season, Breedlove led Austin Peay with a 74.92 scoring average en route to earning Third-Team All-ASUN honors. Breedlove led the APSU Govs with one round in the 60s and was tied for the team lead with six rounds at even or under par this season while recording a counting score for the team in all 25 rounds she played.

Breedlove carded the low round by a Governor this season when she shot a career-best four-under 68 in the opening round of Hawaii’s Rainbow Wahine Invitational. Breedlove turned the opening-round 68 into a six-under 210 for the tournament, which is tied for the third-best 54-hole score in Austin Peay State University history.

Breedlove has recorded a pair of top-five finishes while posting a 549-158-19 record against the field, which was good for a team-best .777 winning percentage as an individual. Breedlove also totaled a pair of top-five finishes and a 1-0 record in match play last season.

For all offseason news and updates, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.