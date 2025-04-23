Hopkinsville Community College to Celebrate Spring Graduates May 9th with Ceremonies and RN Pinning

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will celebrate spring commencement on Friday, May 9th, with a registered nurse pinning at 9 a.m. and two commencement ceremonies at noon and 3:00pm, all held in the Auditorium Building, Thomas L. Riley Lecture Hall. – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will celebrate spring commencement on Friday, May 9th, with a registered nurse pinning at 9 a.m. and two commencement ceremonies at noon and 3:00pm, all held in the Auditorium Building, Thomas L. Riley Lecture Hall.

Commencement day begins with a registered nurse pinning at 9:00am. Each graduate will receive an HCC nursing pin, designating their transition into the professional field. Other academic and organization awards will be presented. Twenty-eight students are graduating from the RN program this May.

The noon commencement ceremony will recognize students earning a technical associate of applied science degree (AAS), diploma, or certificate in the nursing and allied health divisions. Participating students should arrive by 11:30am. The 3:00pm ceremony will recognize students earning an associate of arts degree (AA), associate of science degree (AS), or any credentials in the professional and technical studies division. Participating students should arrive by 2:30pm.

Tickets are required for entry to the noon and 3:00pm ceremonies and can be obtained through a graduating student. Only clear bags are allowed on campus for commencement.

According to HCC Registrar Jared Roberts, 403 students have applied for 475 credentials—208 two-year degrees, 26 diplomas and 491 certificates.

HCC President Dr. Alissa Young will preside over the ceremonies and will present graduation credentials to the spring 2025 class. Academic award winners will be recognized along with the announcement of HCC’s Spirit Cup winner.

Both commencement ceremonies and nurse pinning will be streamed on HCC’s YouTube channel. Videos will be available to view on replay.

