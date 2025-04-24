APSU Baseball’s Kaleb Applebey Named to NCBWA Stopper of the Year Watch List

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball redshirt sophomore pitcher Kaleb Applebey has been recognized as one of the top relievers in Division I baseball this season, announced by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and has been placed on the Stopper of the Year Watch List.

With the second half of the 2025 collegiate regular season now underway, the NCBWA announced Wednesday that 56 of the nation’s top relief pitchers have been named to the Midseason Watch List for the 20th annual Stopper of the Year award. Relief pitchers not included on the midseason list remain eligible to be considered as finalists for the award.

Applebey has appeared 14 times in relief this season, has collected eight saves, and holds a 2-1 record through the first half of the season. The LSU transfer has proven to be one of the top arms out of the pen in the Atlantic Sun Conference, throwing 24 innings with 34 strikeouts and a 3.00 ERA while holding batters to a .193 batting average.

Follow Govs Baseball on Socials

Follow Austin Peay State University baseball (@GovsBSB) on Instagram and X and be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com for all updates.