Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Falls to Stetson and Jacksonville at ASUN Championship

Huntsville, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team wrapped up its season at the Atlantic Sun Conference Beach Volleyball Championship after dropping a 5-0 match to No. 14 Stetson and a 3-0 match to Jacksonville, Thursday, at John Hunt Park.

The Governors opened the day against Stetson, with the Hatters earning the 5-0 victory following straight-set victories across all five courts.

The APSU Govs also fell in straight sets in their elimination bracket loss to Jacksonville. The pairing of Angelena Greene and Emma Loiars led in the third set 14-10 when the match was abandoned due to a decision.

Results vs. Stetson

Stetson 5, Austin Peay 0

Results vs. Jacksonville

Jacksonville 3, Austin Peay 0