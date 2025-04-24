69.1 F
Clarksville
Thursday, April 24, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Falls to Stetson and Jacksonville at...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Falls to Stetson and Jacksonville at ASUN Championship

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Battles Hard, Ends Season at ASUN Championship. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Battles Hard, Ends Season at ASUN Championship. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballHuntsville, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team wrapped up its season at the Atlantic Sun Conference Beach Volleyball Championship after dropping a 5-0 match to No. 14 Stetson and a 3-0 match to Jacksonville, Thursday, at John Hunt Park.

The Governors opened the day against Stetson, with the Hatters earning the 5-0 victory following straight-set victories across all five courts. 

The APSU Govs also fell in straight sets in their elimination bracket loss to Jacksonville. The pairing of Angelena Greene and Emma Loiars led in the third set 14-10 when the match was abandoned due to a decision.

Results vs. Stetson

Stetson 5, Austin Peay 0

  1. Marta Carro/Julia Radelczuk(SU)def. Grace Austin/Jordan Morris (APSU), 21-12, 23-21
  2. Katie Camp/Maria Ozaeta(SU) def. Jordyn Beneteau/Alyson Cooper (APSU), 21-11, 21-12
  3. Youna Coens/Caroline De Oliveria(SU) def. Gabriella MacKenzie/Bailey Lasater (APSU), 21-15, 21-18
  4. Grace Goudy/Vanessa Hurnikova (SU) def. Emily Freel/Anna Kate Clark (APSU), 21-9, 22-20
  5. Madeline Camp/Julia Czurylo(SU) def. Angelena Greene/Emma Loiars (APSU), 21-5, 21-10

Results vs. Jacksonville

Jacksonville 3, Austin Peay 0

  1. Emily Kubicsko/Claire Mrukowski (JU) def. Grace Austin/Jordan Morris (APSU), 21-12, 21-9
  2. Hayden Garnett/Kristina Nika (JU) def. Jordyn Beneteau/Alyson Cooper (APSU), 21-17, 21-11
  3. Katie Martinez/Meredith Mrukowski (JU) vs. Gabriella MacKenzie/Bailey Lasater (APSU) unfinished
  4. Miller Reames/Kate Taylor (JU) def. Emily Freel/Anna Kate Clark (APSU), 21-19, 21-15
  5. Kelly Erhard/Morgan Perry (JU) and Angelena Greene/Emma Loiars (APSU), unfinished
Previous article
Education Freedom Scholarship Applications Open May 15 for Tennessee Families
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information