Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Falls to Stetson and Jacksonville at ASUN Championship

Huntsville, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team wrapped up its season at the Atlantic Sun Conference Beach Volleyball Championship after dropping a 5-0 match to No. 14 Stetson and a 3-0 match to Jacksonville, Thursday, at John Hunt Park.
The Governors opened the day against Stetson, with the Hatters earning the 5-0 victory following straight-set victories across all five courts.
The APSU Govs also fell in straight sets in their elimination bracket loss to Jacksonville. The pairing of Angelena Greene and Emma Loiars led in the third set 14-10 when the match was abandoned due to a decision.
Results vs. Stetson
Stetson 5, Austin Peay 0
- Marta Carro/Julia Radelczuk(SU)def. Grace Austin/Jordan Morris (APSU), 21-12, 23-21
- Katie Camp/Maria Ozaeta(SU) def. Jordyn Beneteau/Alyson Cooper (APSU), 21-11, 21-12
- Youna Coens/Caroline De Oliveria(SU) def. Gabriella MacKenzie/Bailey Lasater (APSU), 21-15, 21-18
- Grace Goudy/Vanessa Hurnikova (SU) def. Emily Freel/Anna Kate Clark (APSU), 21-9, 22-20
- Madeline Camp/Julia Czurylo(SU) def. Angelena Greene/Emma Loiars (APSU), 21-5, 21-10
Results vs. Jacksonville
Jacksonville 3, Austin Peay 0
- Emily Kubicsko/Claire Mrukowski (JU) def. Grace Austin/Jordan Morris (APSU), 21-12, 21-9
- Hayden Garnett/Kristina Nika (JU) def. Jordyn Beneteau/Alyson Cooper (APSU), 21-17, 21-11
- Katie Martinez/Meredith Mrukowski (JU) vs. Gabriella MacKenzie/Bailey Lasater (APSU) unfinished
- Miller Reames/Kate Taylor (JU) def. Emily Freel/Anna Kate Clark (APSU), 21-19, 21-15
- Kelly Erhard/Morgan Perry (JU) and Angelena Greene/Emma Loiars (APSU), unfinished