Austin Peay State University Softball Wraps Up Home Slate with Three-Game Series vs. Central Arkansas

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team prepares for its final home series of the season and Senior Weekend when it takes on Atlantic Sun Conference foe Central Arkansas, Friday-Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park. The series begins with a Friday 5:00pm contest and is followed by Saturday and Sunday games at 1:00pm. Senior Day festivities will begin following Sunday’s finale against the Bears.

The Governors (34-11, 11-7 ASUN) are fresh off a 7-6, extra-inning victory at Tennessee Tech, with Kiley Hinton driving in the game-winning runs in the top of the eighth inning to lead Austin Peay State University to its 34th win of the season.

Those 34 wins mark the second-most in program history, trailing only 39 wins during the 2018 campaign. With the team’s most-recent win, Kassie Stanfill – the winningest head coach in program history – now has three of the top five winningest seasons in program history to go along with her 185-137 record at the helm of Governors softball.

Austin Peay State University’s offense, which ranks Top 25 nationally in home runs (23rd), runs (25th), and slugging percentage (23rd), is paced by Kylie Campbell’s team-best 55 hits, 45 runs, .396 batting average, .734 slugging percentage and 24 extra-base hits. After recording her seventh triple of the season last time out against the Golden Eagles, Campbell moved into a tie with Kacy Acree (2016-19) for third all-time in hits with 218.

Last time Campbell took the field at Cathi Maynard Park, she became the first Governor in program history with 50-plus hits across four different seasons, while her 45 runs in 2025 are just one from tying Andrea Miller’s program-record, set in 1996.

The Governors’ program-record 62 home runs this season has been aided by 11 Govs tallying four-baggers, nine with multiple, and seven with at least five, led by Katie Raper’s 11 and Sam Leski 10.

In the weekend series against Central Arkansas (23-24, 11-6 ASUN), APSU will look to avenge a 2-1 series loss to the Bears earlier this season in Conway Arkansas. After taking Game 2 of the series, APSU dropped a 12-3 decision in the rubber match.



The weekend series against Central Arkansas will be live-streamed on ESPN+ with Ethan Schmidt on the call. Fans also can follow along with live stats at the link above.

Series History

Central Arkansas leads the all-time series, 3-5.

The Bears have won four of the last five meetings against APSU, including two earlier this season in Conway.

Austin Peay State University is 1-2 against UCA in Clarksville after earning a 4-2 victory last season.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up APSU Softball

Following the weekend’s games, the Austin Peay State University softball team hits the road for the final regular-season series when it takes on Lipscomb, May 1st-2nd in Nashville.