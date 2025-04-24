Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for April 24th–28th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents in Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect an unsettled end to the workweek, with storms likely through Friday night.

However, conditions are forecast to improve heading into the weekend, bringing a welcome return of sunshine and mild spring temperatures by Sunday.

Thursday begins with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2:00pm, with the likelihood of more widespread storms increasing into the afternoon. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected between 2:00pm and 4:00pm, followed by lingering storm chances later in the day. Skies will be partly sunny, with highs near 79°F and a light south wind around 5 mph. Rainfall amounts may vary, especially in areas affected by thunderstorms, with totals ranging from a tenth to a quarter of an inch or more.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night will linger into the early morning hours, particularly after 4:00am. Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight, with temperatures dipping to around 62°F. Light southerly winds around 5 mph will continue through the night.

Rain will be widespread throughout Friday, with thunderstorms possibly occurring at times. Temperatures will climb to around 78°F. A south-southwest wind between 5 and 10 mph will accompany the heavy precipitation, which carries a 90 percent chance of occurrence.

Stormy conditions persist into the evening Friday night, with showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 p.m. and continuing intermittently into the early morning hours. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, and overnight lows will settle near 60°F. Winds will shift slightly to the west-southwest at around 5 mph. Rain chances remain elevated at 70 percent.

Saturday will bring a gradual tapering of storm activity, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible through the early afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny by late day, and highs will reach near 74°F. North winds at 5 to 10 mph will help usher in drier air.

Saturday night the skies will clear further overnight, leaving partly cloudy conditions and a refreshing low around 52°F. Light winds from the east-northeast will keep the night calm and cool.

A bright and pleasant day is in store on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping out near 76°F. A light east wind around 5 mph will make for an ideal spring afternoon.

Sunday night, clouds will begin to build back in, with mostly cloudy conditions overnight and lows around 59°F. Winds will shift from the southeast at around 5 mph.

The new week begins on a warm note Monday, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 84°F. There is a slight 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, signaling the possibility of another active weather pattern developing.

Partly cloudy skies and mild conditions will continue into Monday night, with a low near 68°F.

As stormy weather wraps up by Saturday morning, residents can look forward to a peaceful and sun-filled Sunday. Don’t forget your umbrella through Friday, but keep those sunglasses handy for a beautiful weekend ahead in Clarksville-Montgomery County.