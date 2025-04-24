Clarksville’s Waxheart Blends Music, Art, and Storytelling in Explosive Show

Story and Photos by James Cargill

Clarksville, TN – Music, Art and Stories. A total experience.

The release party for Waxheart’s debut EP “Lumiere,” was held at Lorenzo Swinton’s Gallery downtown to a packed house. It was an explosive set! Waxheart’s vision brings you into its own reality and a dimension of sight and sound, with theme-appropriate fiction writings, coinciding with the emotions of the songs and illustrations.

Waxheart was formed right here in Clarksville, Tennessee, and became a force to be reckoned with before my very eyes. I knew the guitarist and music producer Layne Robertson from his work with Lillicat, another top indie draw in town. Tyler Baxter, the bassist, is also a friend who had his own band, TB and the Fuzz.

As soon as I heard they were joining forces, I knew it was going to be amazing. That was before I’d heard Hannah Wolfe… that’s the bands’ singer and visual artist. Wow! She has an amazing voice, and her artwork is absolutely unreal.

The band is rounded out by another great guitarist, Kyle Gisbert, and top-tier drummer Cameron Clifton. I finally got to see them at last year’s Tour De Ville festival (more on that later). They commanded instant response and respect from the crowd!

“Lumiere” is out now and available on Spotify, Prime, Apple, and YouTube music, also available on CD. It’s been a privilege to watch this happen. Our town has a flourishing music scene that I have been following with my own publication for over three years. We also have two of our own music festivals that began as DIY projects created by local native and musician Cody Parson. One in the spring, Tour De Ville, and one in early fall, Possumstock. Both of these events have grown by leaps and bounds since they began over 10 years ago and have blossomed into respectable live, local music celebrations!

You can catch Waxheart at both Tour De Ville and Kinda Spoopy Music Festival 2025!