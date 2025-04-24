Tim Ward Promoted to Associate Head Coach, Retains Key Roles with APSU Men’s Basketball

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head basketball coach Corey Gipson promoted Tim Ward to Associate Head Coach, Thursday.

In addition to his promotion to Associate Head Coach, Ward remains the Governors’ recruiting coordinator – a title he has held since joining Gipson’s coaching staff in March 2023 – as well as the program’s co-offensive coordinator.

“Coach Ward’s promotion to Associate Head Coach is the manifestation of his commitment to the Total Gov Concept,” said Gipson. “We are very grateful for his continued pursuit of excellence in all facets of life.”

Ward joined Gipson’s inaugural coaching staff prior to the 2023-24 season, helping lead Austin Peay State University to the second-best turnaround in the program’s Division I Era, while the 10-win improvement also was best in the Atlantic Sun Conference and Top 15 nationally that season. APSU also advanced to the ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship game in the program’s first postseason run as a member of the league in 2024.

Prior to arriving in Clarksville, served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator alongside Gipson at Northwestern State during the 2022-23 season, helping turn around a Demon’s program that won just nine games prior to their arrival to a 22-11 record and a runner-up finish in the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Championship. That 13-win turnaround was the largest in the program’s 47-year history.

Before arriving at Northwestern State, Ward was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Moberly Area Community College (2021-22), where he helped lead the Greyhounds to a 28-7 record and Midwest District and Region 16 Championship titles. MACC also advanced to the second round of the NJCAA National Tournament.

Ward spent a season at Talladega College, helping coach to Tornadoes to a Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Regular-Season Championship in 2020-21 after going 25-5 and 7-1 GCAC play. Talladega advanced to the second round of the NAIA National Tournament in Ward’s lone season there and had Darryl Baker earn NAIA All-America honorable mention honors.

Ward began his coaching career at Arkansas Tech (2019-20) after being graduate assistant at his alma mater of William Woods (2016-19). During his collegiate career, Ward played for WWU’s men’s basketball and track and field team.

