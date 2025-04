Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is assisting Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) with a vehicle fire on I-24 Eastbound just before mile marker 1.

A semi-tractor trailer caught on fire at approximately 12:44am, which has caused both eastbound lanes to be shut down.

Motorists traveling East will have to exit at Exit 89 in Kentucky as an alternate route until the roadway can be completely cleared.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.