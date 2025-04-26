Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Sharpens Combat Medic Readiness with DECM Exercises

Fort Campbell, KY – In a high-intensity environment that mirrors the chaos of combat, Army combat medics at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) recently sharpened their lifesaving skills through Delayed Evacuation Casualty Management (DECM) training.

Led by BACH’s Education & Staff Development team, the DECM course pushes medics beyond the standard “golden hour” of emergency care, preparing them for the harsh realities of treating wounded Soldiers when evacuation is delayed or impossible.

The training featured the use of high-fidelity simulation manikins that bleed, breathe, and respond like real patients—challenging participants to make split-second decisions in scenarios where lives hang in the balance.

“This training gives medics the chance to experience the pressure of prolonged care in a combat-like setting,” said a member of the education staff. “It’s not just about medical skills; it’s about building confidence, leadership, and the ability to adapt under extreme stress.”

Unlike traditional battlefield medicine, where wounded service members are typically evacuated within 20 minutes, DECM scenarios require medics to stabilize and sustain patients for hours or even days with limited supplies and support. Participants practiced airway management, hemorrhage control, pain management, and infection prevention—all while facing simulated combat conditions, low lighting, and auditory distractions.

For many Soldiers, the realism of the DECM training was a wake-up call and an invaluable learning experience. “The simulation was intense,” said one participating medic. “But I’d rather feel that pressure here than for the first time downrange.”

The training also reinforces the Army’s evolving emphasis on prolonged field care, especially in support of future missions in contested or remote environments where rapid evacuation is not guaranteed.

“The better prepared our medics are, the more lives we can save,” said another instructor. “DECM is not just about checking boxes—it’s about making sure Soldiers are mission-ready when seconds count.”

As BACH continues to lead in combat medical training, DECM is becoming a critical tool in ensuring Army medics are ready to deliver lifesaving care—anytime, anywhere.