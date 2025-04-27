60.3 F
Austin Peay State University Softball Shut Out by Central Arkansas, 8-0

Austin Peay State University Softball celebrated their Seniors Sunday. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped an 8-0 Atlantic Sun Conference decision to Central Arkansas, Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Senior Raylon Roach tallied Austin Peay’s (35-13, 12-9 ASUN) lone hit of the afternoon, while fellow senior Ashley Martin paced three Governors’ pitchers with a pair of strikeouts in as many innings.

Scoring Summary

Top Third | After three of Central Arkansas’ first batters reached on singles, the Bears scored their first run of the game off a bases-loaded fielder’s choice and then extended the lead with a grand slam.

Top Fifth | Central Arkansas scored three runs in the top of the fifth, with the first coming off a sacrifice fly and the second a two-RBI single.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University’s eight-person senior class consists of four players who have spent the entirety of their collegiate career in Clarksville. Those four – Raylon Roach, Kylie Campbell, Samantha Miener, and Skylar Sheridan – went 57-29 at Cathi Maynard Park since joining the program prior to the 2022 season. Those 57 home wins are the most by a senior class in program history and make them just the fourth senior class in program history to never have a losing home record.

Still with the final regular season series and a trip to the 2025 ASUN Softball Championship ahead, this year’s senior class is the winningest in program history with 115 wins in the last four seasons.

Kylie Campbell moved into a tie for seventh all-time in games played and is just one from matching Lexi Osowski-Anderson’s (2019-23) mark of 205 for sixth all-time.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team will hit the road for the final series of 2025 when they face Lipscomb, May 1st-2nd, in Nashville. 

