Clarksville Fire Rescue Firefighters Extinguish Vehicle Blaze Following Morning Crash

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 6:38am, Sunday morning, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 2880 Ashland City Road. Upon officers’ arrival, one of the vehicles was found fully engulfed in flames.

Clarksville Fire Rescue responded and successfully extinguished the fire. No occupants were located inside the burning vehicle.

As a result of the collision, one individual was airlifted to Nashville via LifeFlight, while EMS transported a second individual to Tennova Healthcare.

Ashland City Road is currently reduced to a single lane, and motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

No additional information is available for release at this time.