60.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, April 28, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Fire Rescue Firefighters Extinguish Vehicle Blaze Following Morning Crash
News

Clarksville Fire Rescue Firefighters Extinguish Vehicle Blaze Following Morning Crash

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At approximately 6:38am, Sunday morning, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 2880 Ashland City Road. Upon officers’ arrival, one of the vehicles was found fully engulfed in flames.

Clarksville Fire Rescue responded and successfully extinguished the fire. No occupants were located inside the burning vehicle.

As a result of the collision, one individual was airlifted to Nashville via LifeFlight, while EMS transported a second individual to Tennova Healthcare.

Ashland City Road is currently reduced to a single lane, and motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

No additional information is available for release at this time.

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for April 27th – May 1st, 2025
Next article
Austin Peay State University Nursing Student Meagan Larson Earns Prestigious Vanderbilt Medical Center Externship
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information