Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for April 27th – May 1st, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect a mix of sunshine and clouds in the coming days, with temperatures warming into the 80s by the start of the workweek.

However, unsettled weather returns midweek with increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms, so keep those umbrellas close by.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70 degrees. Winds will be light, coming from the east-northeast at around 5 mph, making for a mild and calm day.

Sunday night, the skies will clear a bit, and it will become partly cloudy with a low of around 54 degrees. Winds will ease to calm conditions overnight.

Monday brings a welcome burst of sunshine and much warmer temperatures, with highs soaring to around 86 degrees. A gentle south wind at 5 to 10 mph will add a pleasant breeze.

Monday night stays partly cloudy and warm, with a low near 68 degrees. South winds will continue at 5 to 10 mph, keeping the night mild.

Tuesday will start partly sunny, but a slight chance of showers will develop, followed by a greater chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm. Highs will reach about 85 degrees with a brisk south-southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of rain stands at 30%.

Tuesday night, the chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to 40%. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a low near 65 degrees and light south-southwest winds around 5 mph.

Wednesday sees a continued chance for showers and storms, particularly after 1:00pm, when showers are likely along with the possibility of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will hover near 84 degrees under partly sunny skies. The chance of precipitation jumps to 60%.

Wednesday night remains unsettled with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially after 1:00am. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low near 65 degrees.

Thursday will be another wet day, with showers likely and the possibility of a thunderstorm developing after 1:00pm. Temperatures will reach around 83 degrees with a 70% chance of rain.

Thursday night wraps up the workweek with more showers and thunderstorms likely under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop to about 60 degrees, with a 60% chance of precipitation.

As Clarksville transitions into a warmer pattern, prepare for beautiful spring days early in the week and be cautious of possible storms midweek. Stay weather-aware and check local forecasts daily for updates as rain chances increase.