Clarksville, TN – Negotiators from the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) successfully established contact with the barricaded individual on Fort Sumter Drive, who exited the residence and peacefully surrendered at 3:45am.

He was taken into custody and has been charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault. No further information is available at this time, as the case is pending prosecution.

The roadway has been reopened.