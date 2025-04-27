61.9 F
News

Clarksville Police Set Perimeter on Fort Sumter Drive Amid Barricade Situation

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has established a perimeter around 3058 Fort Sumter Drive, where officers are attempting to negotiate with a barricaded individual inside the residence.

The situation, which is domestic-related, began around 10:20pm and remains confined to this single home. The spouse and children have safely exited the residence, and only the individual remains inside.

CPD is asking residents in the immediate area to remain indoors if possible.

Fort Sumter Drive is closed to traffic near the scene and will remain closed until the situation is safely resolved.

