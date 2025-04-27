Downtown @ Sundown Concert Series Set to Light Up Clarksville Nights in 2025

Montgomery County, TN – Get ready for another unforgettable season of music, food, and fun as the Downtown @ Sundown concert series returns to Downtown Commons in 2025! Kicking off on May 16th, 2025, this free, family-friendly series will transform 215 Legion Street into the ultimate live music destination on select Friday nights through October.

Each concert starts at 7:00pm, inviting music lovers of all ages to bring lawn chairs, soak in the vibrant atmosphere, and enjoy incredible performances under the stars. From thrilling tribute bands to high-energy party groups, this year’s lineup promises something for everyone, including crowd favorites like Who’s Bad, Kid Kentucky, Ace Party Band, and The Wildflowers.

Main Street will come alive with the smells and flavors of local food trucks, offering everything from savory bites to sweet treats. Plus, beverages—including cold beer—will be available for purchase, and Downtown favorite Wolf Down will be open throughout the shows.

2025 Lineup:

May 16th – Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson Tribute)

– (Michael Jackson Tribute) June 6th – Kid Kentucky (Kid Rock Tribute)

– (Kid Rock Tribute) June 20th – Ace Party Band (Top 40’s Variety – Returning Favorite)

– (Top 40’s Variety – Returning Favorite) July 11th – Crush (Bon Jovi Tribute)

– (Bon Jovi Tribute) July 18th – The Eagles Project (The Eagles Tribute – Returning Favorite)

– (The Eagles Tribute – Returning Favorite) August 1st – Foolhouse (The Ultimate 90’s Dance Party)

– (The Ultimate 90’s Dance Party) August 15th – The Wildflowers (Tom Petty Tribute)

– (Tom Petty Tribute) September 5th – Wonderlove (Stevie Wonder Tribute)

– (Stevie Wonder Tribute) September 19th – Mellencougar (John Mellencamp Tribute)

– (John Mellencamp Tribute) October 3rd – American Floyd (Pink Floyd Tribute – Local Band)

Concertgoers should note that pets, coolers, smoking/vaping, and outside alcohol are not permitted at the venue, ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all.

The 2025 season wouldn’t be possible without the support of presenting sponsors TriStar Beverage of Clarksville and F&M Bank, along with Waste Connections of Clarksville. Thanks to their backing, Downtown Commons remains a buzzing hub for free entertainment, family events, and community gatherings year-round.

Don’t miss out—mark your calendars and get ready to dance the night away at Downtown @ Sundown! For the full lineup and more event details, visit www.downtowncommons.org.