Marsha Blackburn Report: Ensuring Tennessee’s Economic Success

Washington, D.C. – This week, I met with the U.S. and Tennessee Chambers of Commerce for a roundtable discussion on advancing pro-growth tax policies. In the Senate, I am fighting to prevent a $4 trillion tax increase on the American people by making the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent.

This will ensure Tennessee families and small businesses keep more of their hard-earned money and continue driving our state’s economic success. It was a pleasure to sit down with both Chambers, and I look forward to continuing our collaboration.

Weekly Rundown

I sent a letter to Meta’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg following reports that the company has allowed black market groups with over 22,000 members on Facebook to fraudulently sell access to rideshare and delivery service accounts, empowering dangerous individuals to bypass background checks and driver’s license requirements. Read more here.

The U.S. maintains 1,800 sister city partnerships with countries worldwide, including 157 partnerships with Chinese communities. However, we are at risk of Communist China exploiting these partnerships to achieve its own strategic objectives. I recently introduced the Sister City Transparency Act to identify the risks of foreign espionage within sister city partnerships that exist to promote cultural exchange and economic development. This legislation would shine a bright light on these partnerships to keep our enemies from furthering their own dangerous agendas. Read more here.

We need to do everything we can to make it easier for children to be placed with loving and safe homes through adoption. Recently I introduced the Adoption Tax Credit Refundability Act to reduce the financial burden on American families looking to adopt. This legislation would restore the refundable portion of the Adoption Tax Credit and allow families to deduct up to $16,810 in qualified expenses. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Last week, I sent a letter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) President Jeffrey Balser regarding reports that VUMC has begun concealing its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs instead of fully complying with President Trump’s executive action to end wasteful DEI programs in educational institutions. Read more here.

I also joined the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Director Patrick Sheehan in visiting the recovery center at the McNairy County Agricultural Event Center and surveying damage sites. We are so grateful to TEMA for taking the time to join us and for their hard work on behalf of the Tennesseans impacted by the storms this month in McNairy County. This recovery wouldn’t be possible without the local officials, non-profit organizations, law enforcement officers, and volunteers who have stepped up to the plate to help their neighbors and their community. Read more here.