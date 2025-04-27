67 F
Montgomery County’s Unemployment rate remains steady at 3.4 percent

Unemployment Rates Below 5% in Nearly Every Tennessee County; Unemployment Dropped in 70 of Tennessee’s 95 Counties in March

By News Staff

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce DevelopmentNashville, TN – Nearly all counties in Tennessee reported unemployment rates below 5% in March, according to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate in March was 3.4 percent. It was the same in February.

Only four of Tennessee’s 95 counties recorded unemployment rates of 5% or higher, with the highest at 5.7%.

Unemployment rates decreased from February to March in 70 counties. Rates remained the same in 17 counties, and they increased in eight counties.

Williamson County once again reported the lowest rate for March at 2.4%, down two-tenths of a percentage point from February.

Cheatham County had the next-lowest rate at 2.6%, a decline of one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month. Rutherford County, Wilson County, and Knox County followed, all with rates of 2.7%.

Pickett County had Tennessee’s highest unemployment rate in March at 5.7%. The rate was down six-tenths of a percentage point from February’s rate of 6.3%.

Hardeman County had the second-highest rate at 5.2%, the same rate as the previous month. Johnson County followed with a rate of 5.1%, a decline of seven-tenths of a percentage point from February.

Data released last week showed that Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in March was 3.6%, down one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month. Unlike the statewide rate, county rates are not adjusted to account for seasonal impacts on employment.

May 7th is National Skilled Trades Day, recognizing the value and benefits of careers in the skilled trades. The latest episode of “State of the Workforce,” the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s TV program, spotlights the demand for skilled trade professionals across the state and how Tennesseans can find low-cost or no-cost training at Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology.

Previous article
Fort Campbell Firefighters Gear Up for High-Risk Water Rescues
