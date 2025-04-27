Montgomery County’s Unemployment rate remains steady at 3.4 percent

Nashville, TN – Nearly all counties in Tennessee reported unemployment rates below 5% in March, according to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate in March was 3.4 percent. It was the same in February.

Only four of Tennessee’s 95 counties recorded unemployment rates of 5% or higher, with the highest at 5.7%.

Unemployment rates decreased from February to March in 70 counties. Rates remained the same in 17 counties, and they increased in eight counties.

Williamson County once again reported the lowest rate for March at 2.4%, down two-tenths of a percentage point from February.

Cheatham County had the next-lowest rate at 2.6%, a decline of one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month. Rutherford County, Wilson County, and Knox County followed, all with rates of 2.7%.

Pickett County had Tennessee’s highest unemployment rate in March at 5.7%. The rate was down six-tenths of a percentage point from February’s rate of 6.3%.

Hardeman County had the second-highest rate at 5.2%, the same rate as the previous month. Johnson County followed with a rate of 5.1%, a decline of seven-tenths of a percentage point from February.

Data released last week showed that Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in March was 3.6%, down one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month. Unlike the statewide rate, county rates are not adjusted to account for seasonal impacts on employment.

