Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap Wraps Up Spring with High-Flying Helicopter Talk

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) will host its final Science on Tap of the semester beginning on Tuesday, May 6th, 2025, at 5:30pm at Strawberry Alley Ale Works.

Charles Weigandt, associate professor and director of APSU’s aviation science program, will present “Rotor-Magic: The Science that Defies Gravity,” on the evolution of helicopter design and engineering challenges designers overcame en route to modern helicopter flight.

During his presentation, Weigandt will walk attendees through the fundamental principles of helicopter flight, from the basic physics of lift and thrust to the complex systems that enable these machines to hover, pivot, and maneuver with precision.

He will also share insights into how early aviation pioneers tackled engineering problems and demonstrate how modern technology continues to push the boundaries of rotorcraft capabilities.

The evening will conclude with a special raffle drawing, where one lucky attendee and a guest will win an opportunity to experience these principles firsthand during a Robinson R44 helicopter flight, courtesy of APSU’s aviation science program.

About Science on Tap

Science on Tap features faculty from the APSU College of STEM presenting fascinating topics to the community. Attendees have the opportunity to learn from experts in their fields, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and enjoy delicious local brews and food at Strawberry Alley Ale Works. It’s a free event for all ages, offering an engaging platform for researchers, faculty, and science enthusiasts to share their passion and knowledge with the public.

Science on Tap takes place on the first Tuesday of each month during the academic year. Held Upstairs at Strawberry Alley Ale Works in downtown Clarksville, the event begins at 5:30pm, with doors opening at 5:00pm.

For questions, please get in touch with Austin Peay State University College of STEM Director of Communication Colby Wilson at wilsonrc@apsu.edu.