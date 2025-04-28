Clarksville Downtown ArtWalk to take place May 1st, 2025

Clarksville, TN – This May 1st, 2025, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.

The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry. Join us from 5:00pm until 8:00pm.

Participating Venues and Artists:

Downtown Commons

215 Legion Street

Artists: Jaden Schumacher and Jay Ammo

Higher Level on Franklin

137 Franklin Street

Artist: Talia Arte

Pups Plants and Goods

117A Strawberry Alley

Artist: Doug Hill

Wedding Bells

123 Franklin Street

Artist: Selmy Pacheco

Downtown Artists Co-op

96 Franklin Street

Exhibit: Creation Speaks by Sally H. Taylor

www.dac.gallery

Modern Movement Real Estate

132 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Allamylle

Artlink

98 Franklin Street

Artist: Jayla Eubanks

Lorenzo Swinton Gallery

106 North Second Street

Exhibit: Waves of Colorways by Alexis Jones, Paz Shay, and Allamylle with 931 Kicks

Tattoo Technique

129 Franklin Street

Artist: BoneR Sisters

Mug Shots Coffee

111 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Hannah Luera

Trazo Meadery

116 Franklin Street

Artists: Carmen Rein and Joel Parker

First Presbyterian Church

213 Main Street

Exhibit: Karley Suggs

Edward’s Steakhouse

107 Franklin Street

Artist: Jason Rawls

“The Gallery” at River City Clay

115 Franklin Street

Event: Retrospective Exhibition in honor of Eloise Suzette Brown Freeman

www.rivercityclay.com

Customs House Museum

200 South Second Street

Musician- Andrew Ross

www.customshousemuseum.org

Beachaven Downtown

101 Franklin Street

Roxy Regional Theatre

100 Franklin Street

Exhibit: Art Study Painters & Photographers (ASPP)

Kitty Harvill, Peggy Bonnington, Susan Bryant, Kay Drew, Leah Foote, Victoria Keith, Jane Olson and Beverly Parker

www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

Hudabam

110 Franklin Street

Clarksville Collection

131 Franklin Street

Featuring: Steve and Diane Luppo –Tarot Card Readings

Pinky’s Up

120 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Lisa Harden and Space Brotha Earl

Madison Street United Methodist Church

319 Madison Street

Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.