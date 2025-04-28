Clarksville Police Investigating Fatal Crash on Pollard Road Near Dublin Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Pollard Road near Dublin Drive that occurred at approximately 6:18pm today, April 28th, 2025.

A vehicle carrying five occupants was traveling along Pollard Road when it overturned, resulting in one occupant being ejected. Tragically, the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is en route to process and investigate the scene.

One victim has been airlifted to Nashville via LifeFlight helicopter, while two others were transported by Montgomery County EMS to Tennova Healthcare.

At this time, no additional information is available for release. CPD will be withholding the victim’s name until it is confirmed that the next of kin notifications are made.