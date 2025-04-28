67.9 F
Monday, April 28, 2025
Clarksville Police Seek Help Locating Missing 78-Year-Old Dickie Charles Smith

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 78-year-old Dickie Charles Smith (White male). Mr. Smith is 5’10” tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has gray hair. He was last seen Sunday morning, April 28th, around 9:30am at his residence on Jenny Lane.

Mr. Smith was reportedly traveling to Florence, Alabama, to meet friends but spoke to them on the phone at around 1:30pm, indicating that he was not feeling well and was going back home.

He was last known to be driving a blue/silver 2015 Honda Accord bearing Tennessee license plate DV26935. Family members have indicated that Mr. Smith may be experiencing early-onset dementia.

The Clarksville Police Department is actively working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to issue a Silver Alert.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Smith’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately so officers can check on his welfare.

