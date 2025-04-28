Illegal Alien Black Market Thrives on Facebook; GOP Presses Mark Zuckerberg for Action

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – In just his first 100 days in office, President Donald J. Trump has delivered on his promise to secure the southern border after the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration allowed more than 10 million illegal aliens to enter our country.

Through strong executive action—including ending catch-and-release, restarting border wall construction, and sending U.S. troops to the border—he has brought illegal crossings to their lowest level in decades. During the month of March, we saw the lowest number of southwest border crossings in history with daily apprehensions down 95 percent from the previous administration.

With the border secure, the Trump administration has focused on deporting criminal illegal aliens, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement removing more than 100,000 illegals from our country since Inauguration Day, including suspected terrorists and members of violent gangs like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua.

In many ways, President Trump is doing exactly what the American people sent him to the Oval Office to accomplish: make America safe again.

However, not everyone is on board, including our nation’s largest social media company. According to recent reports, Facebook is allowing a black market to thrive on its platform where illegal aliens can buy rideshare and delivery driver accounts from credentialed users. In effect, these aliens are able to work in our country illegally under someone else’s name and avoid background checks.

Last year, I led a probe into food delivery services’ account security after reports indicated that illegal aliens were buying access to legitimate couriers’ accounts. Thankfully, companies like UberEats, DoorDash, and Grubhub implemented more robust driver verification processes in response to my investigation—but Facebook’s black market helps illegals to skirt these measures.

One Facebook group, “UBER ACCOUNT FOR RENT WORLDWIDE,” racked up 22,000 members who bought and sold delivery credentials. While the social media platform has since removed the group, there are as many as 80 similar groups active on Facebook.

This black market not only runs afoul of the law, but also poses a serious public safety threat, especially for women, children, and the elderly. Just in February, a woman in Massachusetts was allegedly raped after ordering an Uber Eats delivery to her home. The application had indicated that a woman would be delivering her order, but instead an illegal alien with horrific intentions arrived at her door.

Last week, I sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding answers about what his company is doing to eliminate this black market from Facebook. He has until May 6th to respond to my questions, and I will continue to press this issue until we see accountability from the Big Tech giant.

In many ways, Facebook is simply following the lead of the Democrat Party, which continues to put the interests of illegal aliens over American citizens. After President Trump deported a Salvadoran national with alleged ties to MS-13, Senator Van Hollen of Maryland (D) flew to El Salvador to retrieve the criminal illegal alien, who was also suspected of human trafficking in 2022. Following his trip, four House Democrats traveled to the Central American country demanding the illegal’s “safe return home.” Another House Democrat, Rep. Frederica Wilson (Fla.), recently instructed the radical Left to threaten Republicans who support deportation efforts and called for an “uprising in the streets.”

One thing should be clear: When it comes to illegal immigration, Republicans are fighting for safety, security, and the rule of law. Democrats are trying to protect criminals.