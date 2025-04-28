Phoenix Theatres to Celebrate Grand Opening at Governor’s Square Mall on May 22nd

Clarksville, TN – Phoenix Theatres, a Michigan-based movie theatre chain, is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Phoenix Theatres at Governor’s Square Mall on Thursday, May 22nd, 2025. The new Phoenix Theatres will include Dolby ATMOS, a spatial sound experience that puts the audience in the center of the action. Every auditorium will feature 100-percent heated reclining seats with reserved tickets available.

“We wanted to do something truly spectacular and enhance the cinema experience to a new level,” said Jordan Hohman, Vice President of Project Development for Phoenix Theatres. “Each auditorium will feature Dolby 7.1 digital sound and loudspeaker systems, and presented for the first time in Clarksville, we will be introducing Dolby ATMOS, the latest innovation in immersive sound technology. Dolby’s ATMOS process brings the next evolution in sound to the cinema, as each auditorium becomes a three-dimensional soundscape that envelops the audience in a truly immersive audio experience.”

Combining Dolby ATMOS with Christie’s 4K Digital Cinema projection and newly developed micro-perforated screens will provide the viewer with the clearest and largest possible picture and the most immersive movie-going experience.

“One of the standout features is the unique ‘Black Box’ design. The auditoriums are equipped with absorptive paneling, isolating wall structures, black acoustical drapes, black seats, and black carpet. These features are designed to enhance the color accuracy of the picture on screen, reduce reflection of ambient light and provide a distraction-free environment, thereby elevating the overall viewing experience,” said Hohman.

Heated reclining seating is a customer favorite and a signature feature in all Phoenix Theatres. Cory Jacobson, owner of Phoenix Theatres, says he is excited for the company to introduce this amenity to Clarksville-area customers.

“When we discovered several years ago the newest feature available was heated seats, we thought this would make the experience even more comfortable and perfect to warm everyone up on a chilly day or even in the middle of summer,” he said.

Phoenix Theatres has “Always strived to find unique ways to give our theatres character,” Jacobson continued. “Movie theatres in the past were synonymous with big jazzy entrances, adding an element of showmanship to movie-going. Our new theatre at Governor’s Square Mall needed to develop a character all its own and now features a new glass entranceway that enhances the size of the new lobby.”

“We are grateful for Phoenix Theatre’s investment in our city, providing a new, excellent entertainment option for our residents,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “Clarksville is the best city in the nation to live, work and play. I’m confident Phoenix Theatres Governor’s Square Mall location will be their best yet.

“We have had the pleasure of working with Phoenix Theatres at multiple locations in our portfolio. There is no doubt they offer moviegoers a truly premier theatre experience. They are best in class” said Cafaro Company Senior Vice President, Bill Miklandric. “Phoenix Theatres is a tremendous addition to the lineup of popular offerings the people of the Clarksville region enjoy at Governor’s Square Mall.”

Phoenix Theatres at Governor’s Square Mall will hold a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, May 22bnd at 6:00pm. The theatre will officially open to the public on Friday, May 23rd at 9:00am for the premiere of Walt Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” and Paramount Picture’s “Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning” featuring Dolby ATMOS. These films will kick off the busy summer blockbuster film season that will include: “Thunderbolts,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Karate Kid: Legends,” “F1,” “Superman,” “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” and “Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

Moviegoers can reserve tickets for “Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning” starting Monday, April 28th at PhoenixMovies.net or through the Phoenix Theatres App, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

About Phoenix Theatres

The Michigan-based Phoenix Theatres opened its first Detroit-area theatre in 2000 and currently operates nine theatres, with the introduction of Governor’s Square marking their 79th theatre screen.

For more information, visit www.phoenixmovies.net.