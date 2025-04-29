Austin Peay State University Baseball Falls Short Against No. 23 Ole Miss, 6-3

Oxford, MS – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to the Rebels of No. 23 Ole Miss by a score of 6-3, Tuesday, at Swayze Field.

How it Happened

Bottom 2nd | The Rebels got off to an early start at the plate, scoring first in the bottom of the second. That came off a home run from Austin Fawley for his 13th homer of the season.

Top 3rd | Austin Peay State University scratched back to tie up the game after Keaton Cottam struck out swinging but reached on the dropped third strike. He would reach second on a wild pitch before moving to third on a throwing error by the pitcher, Cade Townsend. Kyler Proctor then hit a fly ball deep enough to center field, allowing Cottam to score on the sacrifice fly.

Top 4th | Cameron Nickens started the spark in the fourth with a double on the warning track in center field. Cole Johnson would then hit his eighth home run of the season out to left center, extending the lead to 3-1.

Bottom 7th | The Rebels streaked for five runs in the seventh on six hits in the inning. Fawley was the leadoff man in the inning, and he reached on a single to center before scoring on a double from the pinch hitter Collin Reuter. Four more runs came in to score on RBI singles off the bats of Luke Hill, Judd Utermark, and Will Furniss, extending their lead to 3-6.

Wrap Up

Landon Waters picked up the win to improve to 3-0 on the season after just 0.2 innings of work with a strikeout.

Connor Spencer picked up his fourth save of the season after closing out the game’s final inning, striking out a pair of batters and not allowing a run.

Chance Cox was given his first season loss, falling to 3-1. He struck out one batter over 6.2 innings of work, allowing five earned runs to score on nine hits, two walks, and one hit batter.

Follow Govs Baseball on Socials

Follow Govs baseball (@GovsBSB) on Instagram and X.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns to Clarksville for their next Atlantic Sun Conference series against Bellarmine on Friday starting at 6:00pm CT, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.