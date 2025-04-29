Clarksville Welcomes Doubletree by Hilton, Revitalizing Downtown Stay

Written by Barb Cobb Edwards

Clarksville, TN – Riverview Inn (Downtown Clarksville) Slated to be Demolished

After The Riverview Inn closed during the coronavirus pandemic, I expected to see the above headlines in the news. I kept hoping I wouldn’t.

The hotel always struck me as a property with a lot of potential. I imagined the spectacular views guests would see from their windows. During the Clarksville Writers’ Conference in 2017, I joined fellow attendees in the hotel’s lobby for some post-class discussion. It felt like I was like visiting an older relative whose house never got updated. All it needed was a facelift. I hoped someone would see its potential, put some money down, and add a destination spot for Clarksville’s downtown experience. Finally, Doubletree by Hilton did just that.

Clarksville’s downtown has transformed in the last ten years. New restaurants and shops have opened, the new F&M Bank Arena is bringing in sports and entertainment, and with the opening of the

Doubletree by Hilton Riverside Clarksville hotel, more and more visitors and locals are coming downtown.

Doubletree by Hilton Riverview Clarksville is now a reality. The ribbon cutting ceremony and opening night party attracted folks on the first snowy evening of the season. Doubletree chefs treated attendees with a seafood bar as staff came round with hors d’oeuvres and special libations. Local band, “Brit Dewy and The Struggle Bus,” beckoned folks to the dance floor with cover hits from Tom Petty, The Allman Brothers, and Little Feat. They even threw in “Rocky Top” for the Vols fans.

On Saturday, February 15th, Doubletree hosted a “Tipsy Vendor” event with over forty vendors. The deluge of rain and flooding dampened the turnout a bit, but those who were there enjoyed the variety of jewelry, soaps, candles, bread, and even 3D printed vases.

Guests at the Doubletree included sisters Tiffany Irving and Lisa Cooper and their friend Denny Garrett who were visiting from Houston for a wedding. The wedding venue had to be changed due to flooding but they said everyone was taking it in stride.

Todd and Kristie King of Clarksville stopped by Ashland City vendor Jeanie Larisey’s booth “Gigi’s Trucker Hat Bar and More.” Both Todd and Kristie are excited about the variety of things to do downtown since they live nearby. Todd gave me a tip for the next time I’m at the Blackhorse Pub: mix the Vanilla Cream Ale with the Barnstormer Red Ale. Can’t wait to try it!

Vendor Cindy Ferrell of “Eternally Adorned Permanent Jewelry” designed a bracelet for Rhode Islander Joann Paulhus. Paulhus was visiting her daughter Ashley Dawkins who is Riverview’s Food and Beverage Manager. Sherry Hornberger of Columbia and Carol Ballard of Springfield were also eyeing some of Cindy’s creations.

As the event was winding down, Danielle Kulp and her family arrived from St. Louis, braving the “rain all the way here” drive. Danielle’s daughter Marley spied a stuffed animal that she wanted from a vendor, and Danielle’s son Carter was getting ready for his hockey game at F&M Bank Arena. The Kulp family was looking forward to exploring downtown on Sunday so I talked up the hot-spots on Franklin Street and Strawberry Alley.

The hotel restaurant, Harvest Kitchen + Spirits, just launched its new brunch. Every Sunday, there will be live music, $5.00 seasonally curated mimosas, a Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar and Candy Cocktails. Hours are 6:30am-2:00pm with live music from 10:00am to 2:00pm. You can make reservations through www.opentable.com. I can’t wait to try this out.

I have been thoroughly impressed by my own personal experiences at the hotel. The service at the Harvest Kitchen + Spirits is first-rate. The Caesar salad had the freshest lettuce I’ve had in any Clarksville restaurant. The bartender made a special coffee drink that was not on the menu for my friend. Antonio always makes me feel welcome, as does the rest of the staff. Don’t forget to wander down the hall to the Cumberland Gallery. Local artists who are members of DAC (Downtown Artists Co-op) were invited to display and sell their work. Since I’m a member, I had to get that plug in for DAC.

Photo Gallery