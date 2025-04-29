Hilltop Supermarket’s BBQ Cook-Off Promises Fierce Competition and Big Flavor

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s most flavorful tradition is back! Hilltop Supermarket is set to host the 2025 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off on May 3rd, with a smokin’ hot kickoff party on Friday, May 2nd.

Each year, this sizzling event honors the legacy of Dwayne Byard, a cherished local barbecue enthusiast and community supporter whose spirit lives on through smoky ribs, tender brisket, and lively fellowship. This year promises more flavor, fun, and fierce competition than ever before.

The festivities begin Friday evening at 5:30pm, when the kickoff party ignites the weekend with live music, family-friendly games, and prizes from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Guests can indulge in fresh BBQ and ribs for purchase, all while soaking in the upbeat, community-driven atmosphere. There will also be a People’s Choice hot wing competition on Friday.

The real showdown begins Saturday, May 3rd, when pitmasters light the coals and enter the ring for a full day of competition. From chicken and ribs to pork, brisket, and even desserts, teams will go head-to-head, all hoping to capture the title of Grand Champion and take home cash prizes and custom trophies.

Judging will be in the capable hands of local experts, who will rate each dish based on taste, tenderness, and presentation. With entries turned in throughout the day and winners announced after 2:00pm, anticipation will be as thick as the smoke rising from the pits.

Whether you’re a grill master, a BBQ fanatic, or just looking for a great weekend outing, the Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off is a can’t-miss celebration of food, family, and local pride.

Don’t miss the fun—mark your calendar, grab your friends, and head out to Hilltop Supermarket for a weekend of unforgettable flavor and community spirit!

Photos From Last Year’s Event

About Hilltop Supermarket

Hilltop Supermarket is located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville, TN. From Clarksville, you would take Highway 48/13 south across the Cumberland River, turn right on Highway 149, and Hilltop Supermarket is located on the left at the top of the hill. Hilltop Supermarket serves the grocery needs of the southern Montgomery County area.

Visit their website at: www.hilltopsupermarket.com.